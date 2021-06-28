Michael Holding, West Indies cricket legend: If you don’t kneel, I’ll know where you stand.

“If you don’t kneel, I know where you stand,” Michael Holding has a straightforward message for all athletes as they negotiate the topic of racism in 2021.

The West Indian cricket legend had no intention of becoming a lightning rod for the anti-racism movement, and he spent much of his 67-year career carefully avoiding the conflict.

But, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, he grabbed the nettle in a memorable way, filled a rain delay during England’s first home Test of 2020 with a passionate call to arms that turned heads and, months later, earned prizes.

He re-enters the fray this week with the release of his new book, ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise,’ a solemn, deeply researched narrative of racial discrimination presented in part through interviews with top athletes such as Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry, Michael Johnson, and Naomi Osaka.

While the gesture made famous by American footballer Colin Kaepernick is simply a starting point for a more in-depth investigation, it means a lot to Holding.

“I’m not a police officer, and I’m not here to tell people how they should or shouldn’t behave,” he told the PA news agency.

“If you believe you must support the cause, you must take a knee; this is universally recognized.” This is a cause that any decent person should wish to support. I know where you stand if you don’t support it and don’t kneel.

“You can’t just claim, ‘I’m not racist,’ you have to call racism out and speak out against it.”

Holding was critical of England’s Test team last year when they abandoned the knee after only six matches, against the West Indies and Ireland, and instead began staging “moments of unity.”

“I believe that is something they will reflect on and regret,” he said.

“I was quite dissatisfied with what happened last summer. It was ok…we don’t have to do this anymore as soon as the West Indies turned their backs. As far as I’m concerned, that’s all there is to it. (This is a brief piece.)