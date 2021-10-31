Michael Flynn’s group asked him to ‘gather’ intelligence on lawmakers, according to a Republican Senate candidate.

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s aides allegedly urged Everett Stern, a Republican Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, to “collect intelligence” on various senators and judges for extortion purposes, according to Stern.

Stern told reporters that Flynn’s representatives approached him through his Patriot Caucus organization earlier this year with the goal of persuading lawmakers to support election audits in favor of former President Donald Trump.

“They intended to acquire information on senators, judges, congressmen, and state representatives in order to move them closer to the audit. The word’move’ was heavily stressed “According to Stern. “What they wanted to do was extort money and use dirt to entice people to come to the audit.” New evidence of an ongoing domestic terror threat linked to General Michael T. Flynn has been released by Everett Stern. https://t.co/LVxZbhaf2s Everett Stern (@EverettStern1) (@EverettStern1) (@EverettStern1) (@Everet 31st of October, 2021 Flynn and others tried to use Stern’s company, Tactical Rabbit, to acquire information and recruit intelligence officers “both domestic and foreign” in April, according to Stern, who operates the private intelligence firm Tactical Rabbit. Stern says the group approached him because his firm had access to a large number of legislators.

Stern said that the Patriot Caucus was operating out of various states, including Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Virginia, with the help of Texas billionaire Al Hartman’s financial backing. Stern claims he was given two key targets to focus on in Pennsylvania: Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Stern was directed to acquire intelligence and “complete the objective even if you had to employ domestic terrorism” in conversations regarding those lawmakers.

“This group’s seriousness and danger of domestic terrorism became extremely clear to me. It was deeply distressing “According to Stern.

He claimed he informed the federal government and the Pennsylvania Republican Party about the group’s activities right away and refused to cooperate with their requirements.

On Sunday, Stern declared, “I believe General Flynn has committed treason against the United States.” “I genuinely feel that is the case based on what I have seen and witnessed.” Flynn, a retired United States Army lieutenant general and Trump’s former national security adviser, has been a vocal supporter of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The. This is a condensed version of the information.