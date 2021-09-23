Michael Flynn Spreads Conspiracy Theory About Vaccines in Salad Dressing by Michael Flynn.

Michael Flynn, the Trump administration’s former national security adviser, recently appeared on a show dedicated to election fraud and COVID-19 conspiracies and promoted an entirely unfounded claim that the Deep State is intending to put COVID-19 vaccines in salad dressing.

On Wednesday morning, Twitter user Ron Filipkowski tweeted a clip of Flynn’s remarks. “Somebody emailed me a stuff this morning where they’re talking about putting the vaccination in salad dressing,” Flynn stated in the video. Have you come across this? It’s—and I’m thinking to myself, “Isn’t this the Bizarro World?” This is unquestionably Bizarro World…. These people are genuinely considering how to force their will on the rest of us in our society, and it must come to an end.”

Michael Flynn brought up an article he read yesterday in a broadcast dedicated to covid and election fraud conspiracies, claiming that the Deep State medical establishment is trying to discreetly put the covid vaccination in salad dressing. pic.twitter.com/45LniXtnYA

September 22, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump for the first 22 days of his presidency. After news arose that he had deceived then–Vice President Mike Pence and other authorities about communications he had with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, he resigned from the office on February 13, 2017. His time as national security adviser was the shortest ever.

Flynn eventually admitted to lying to the FBI about his discussions with Kislyak and agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, pleading guilty to a felony count of “willfully and intentionally” lying to the FBI.

“I took a decision in the greatest interests of my family and our country when I entered a guilty plea and agreed to assist with the special counsel’s office. In 2017, Flynn stated, “I accept full responsibility for my conduct.”

Trump pardoned Flynn on November 25, 2020. Since then, he’s embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, and he’s even suggested suspending the Constitution and holding a new election under military rule.

In recent years, Flynn has allied himself with the QAnon conspiracy theory. He posted on July 4, 2020, which is Independence Day. This is a condensed version of the information.