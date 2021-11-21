Michael Flynn claims that Democrats are planning a financial collapse to prevent the midterm elections and maintain control over society.

Democrats are scheming to “gain greater control over society” by manipulating inflation and seeking to prevent the 2022 midterm elections from taking place, according to Michael Flynn.

Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn said he’s “not persuaded” that next year’s elections will be held, and claimed the Democrats are planning a “financial catastrophe” of the economy in order to grab control of the government.

“I feel that our national elections in 2022 are in jeopardy, which means that I am not certain that we will hold national elections in 2022. The reason for this, I believe, is that the Left does not want to lose to the country’s visibly growing conservative movement “During a recent interview as part of the Reawaken America tour, Flynn remarked.

Flynn went on to state that he believes Democrats are trying to drive inflation to greater levels in order to collapse the economy through a “managed financial disaster.”

“What we’ll see, and this is the Left’s strategy, is the Left essentially seizing control of the United States of America. We’ve arrived to a point where we’re facing crippling financial challenges, necessitating increased federal government control. More Federal Reserve controls, more federal government controls, which means we’ll see more emergency orders from the White House in the coming year to do certain things—to take dramatic and drastic steps—to put people all over the country under the federal government’s control “According to a video posted by attorney Ron Filipkowski on Saturday, he added.

According to Michael Flynn, Democrats are planning to cancel the 2022 elections in order to grab control of the federal government. He claims that they are deliberately arranging a financial collapse of the American economy so that they may impose severe government control over every facet of society. pic.twitter.com/zJYFfenMN9 Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 20 November 2021 Flynn, a retired United States Army lieutenant general who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, has long been a vocal supporter of conspiracies against Democrats and the 2020 presidential election outcome.

