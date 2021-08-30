Michael Edwards has left Liverpool, and Marcelo Brozovic has received a “serious” offer.

Liverpool has fewer than 48 hours to complete any additional transfers before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Reds have had a quiet summer thus far, with Ibrahima Konate being the only new addition to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Due to the departures of Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, the club may attempt to bolster certain areas if any acceptable late deals become available.

The clock is ticking for Liverpool to complete any final-minute acquisitions, so here’s the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

If Michael Edwards’ successor is needed, Liverpool may already have a strategy in place.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director

Since November 2016, Michael Edwards has served as Liverpool’s sporting director, overseeing the development of Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning team.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards could quit at the end of the season, with reports suggesting his assistant Julian Ward could be promoted to take his place.

The news has startled supporters who have praised his business skills over the years, which included signing the team’s nucleus to long-term contracts this summer.

According to The Washington Newsday, conversations with the club’s owners, FSG, about extending Edwards’ contract are still underway.

Traore, Adama

The Wolves winger is a name known to Liverpool gossip mills, having previously been mentioned as a potential target for Jurgen Klopp.

Traore has had a strong start to the season, as he was the brightest attacking spark for the West Midlands side against Manchester United.

Despite failing to replicate his form from last season’s 2019/20 campaign, the Liverpool manager could be the one to lead the former Barcelona attacker to the “next level,” according to the Express.

Liverpool have been linked with attacking reinforcements as a result of Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, although Wolves have reportedly rejected a Spurs move for Traore already this summer.

Brozovic, Marcelo

Football365, via InterLive

As talks over his new contract with Inter Milan continue, Liverpool has been linked with making a late offer for the Croatian midfielder.

