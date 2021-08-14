Michael Edwards could be on the lookout for a Liverpool-supporting midfielder who will make his Premier League debut this weekend.

The transfer market will stay open for a few more weeks, and it’s not out of the question that Liverpool will bring in one or two new players before it closes on August 31st.

However, the Reds’ recruitment team will almost certainly be working on compiling a list of new targets to watch and pursue in future transfer windows.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is one youngster who has only recently arrived in the Premier League but might well be on their radar.

The Zambian midfielder joined the Seagulls last month from RB Salzburg, where he established a formidable reputation for both his domestic and European exploits.

He’s aggressive and forceful without the ball, as evidenced by the fact that he was in the top 1% of all attacking midfielders/wingers in UEFA club competition last year in terms of pressures made per 90, tackles, and passes stopped, according to Statsbomb.

He’s not only a tough defender, but he’s also shown he can play well in possession. According to Wyscout, he averaged slightly under four attempted dribbles per 90 minutes, 2.65 attempted passes into the penalty area, and 2.75 shots on goal per 90 minutes, all of which led to his amazing 14 goal contributions (ten goals, four assists).

From a Liverpool perspective, aside from the 23-year-ability old’s and history at RB Salzburg, a club that has already produced a number of future Liverpool players such as Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino, it’s Mwepu’s own admiration for the Reds that could one day streamline a potential arrival for him at Anfield.

Mwepu has recently spoken about growing up as a Liverpool supporter and admirer of Steven Gerrard in interviews with both the Athletic and Sky Sports.

“I used to adore Liverpool as a kid. Throughout my career, I’ve kept an eye on them. I like the way they play. Steven Gerrard’s leadership style inspired me greatly.”

"I've always wanted to play at Anfield," he continued.