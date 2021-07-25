Michael Edwards and FSG have received all they require to kick-start Liverpool’s shopping spree.

This week has been a busy one in the Anfield departure lounge.

After departing Liverpool’s pre-season camp in Austria to complete a £12 million transfer to Fulham, Harry Wilson was the last to depart.

Wilson leaves after just two senior appearances, separated by more than three years, after five loan periods away from the club he joined when he was just eight years old.

Wilson, on the other hand, is unlikely to consider his 16 years as the club’s bookkeeper a failure.

It’s also for a good purpose.

He may have struggled to break into the Liverpool first team, but his growth at the Kirkby Academy – as well as his time away from the club on different loan agreements – helped him become a full Wales international.

Wilson, who is 24 years old and has Premier League experience thanks to his time at Bournemouth, is now free of the continuous disputes over his parent club’s plans for him upon his return to the Championship.

As Fulham aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, it is thought that Marco Silva is keen to tap into Wilson’s ability and Championship experience.

It’s why the Cottagers were so eager to sign Wilson for £12 million at a time when spending in the second tier is essentially non-existent.

Liverpool’s players are usually valued based on current market trends and comparable agreements.

It’s why, despite never having played a senior minute in the Premier League, they were able to get nearly £23 million for Rhian Brewster.

In the same summer, 22-goal Ollie Watkins departed Brentford for Aston Villa for about £28 million after scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances during a mid-season loan stay at Swansea.

Wilson, on the other hand, is a bit of an outlier this summer, given the dearth of investment elsewhere in the Championship thus far.

Fulham are certainly keen to sign the 24-year-old, given that the rest of the division has plowed through the market with loans and free moves.

Wilson, on the other hand, never appeared to be a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team.