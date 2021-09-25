Michael Cohen mocks Trump’s $100 million lawsuit against his niece and suggests a way for it to backfire.

On Saturday, Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Donald Trump, mocked the ex-recent president’s lawsuit against niece Mary Trump, saying that forcing Trump to give a deposition would be the best way for the legal action to backfire.

Cohen claimed on MSNBC Saturday that a $100 million lawsuit alleging Mary Trump and The New York Times of trying to obtain his confidential tax documents inappropriately would most certainly fail.

“If I were Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn around and tell them not to fight it,” he stated. “Just respond to the complaint and keep an eye out for depositions. Let’s seek for discovery, because one thing is certain: Donald Trump’s depositions are the worst written material you’ve ever seen (and I’ve read dozens of them). Everything is circular, and nothing makes sense.”

He went on to say, “He doesn’t want to do depositions.” “Right now, I’m involved in a legal battle with the Trump Organization. I’ve requested Donald’s depositions, but they’re emphatic that they don’t want him to take them because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Even if it is about him, he is completely dumb and lies so frequently that he can’t remember the lies he told yesterday.”

Cohen’s remarks come after Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming the New York Times and three of its writers (Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russell Buettner) of persuading Mary Trump to hand up tax records violating a confidentiality agreement.

According to the lawsuit, Mary Trump broke a confidentiality agreement by releasing papers she acquired in a dispute over the family patriarch’s estate, Fred Trump. According to the lawsuit, Mary Trump and the reporters were “motivated by a personal grudge” and engaged in a “insidious conspiracy” to get material for a New York Times piece published in 2018.

The former president’s niece said earlier this week that her uncle was acting out of “desperation” in response to the legal action.

“I believe he is a loser who will hurl anything against the wall he can,” she claimed in an NBC News statement. “The walls are closing in on him, and he’s hurling anything he thinks will stick against them. As it is. This is a condensed version of the information.