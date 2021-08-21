Michael Cohen criticizes Trump for holding an Alabama rally while a COVID emergency has been declared in the area.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, warned Saturday that holding a rally in Alabama while COVID-19 cases are on the rise is “absolutely irresponsible.”

“What it says to me about Donald Trump, and what it should say to every American out there, is that he is irresponsible, uninformed, and, worse, immoral,” Cohen said on MSNBC on Saturday.

Trump’s rally, set for Saturday evening in Cullman, Alabama, comes as the state grapples with a major surge in COVID infections, owing in part to the highly contagious Delta form and poor vaccination rates. Due to the threat posed by COVID-19, Cullman municipal officials announced a state of emergency on Thursday.

Cohen mentioned the surge in Covid-19 cases and the shortage of hospital beds in Alabama in his talk with MSNBC.

“And he believes now is the right moment to organize a money-laundering super-spreader rally?” What exactly is going on in this man’s head? … And here’s why: “It’s because he doesn’t care about anyone or anything, including the few surviving supporters,” Cohen continued.

According to AL.com, Cullman’s emergency declaration will allow the city to send additional resources to the city’s hospital. According to the news source, the Alabama Hospital Association announced on Wednesday that there were no available intensive care units in the state.

Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, was sentenced to federal prison in 2018 after admitting to using Trump campaign funds to pay off two women who claimed they had sexual relations with the president before he was elected.

Cohen is now a vocal opponent of the former president.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from This Website on Saturday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many rally tickets have been ordered for Saturday’s protest. The Alabama Republican Party chairman, John Wahl, told AL.com last week that he wouldn’t be surprised if the rally drew more than 20,000 people. He claimed that Trump and Alabama locals have a “unique relationship.”

The Trump rally isn’t the only big in-person event on Saturday. Officials in New York City have prepared a concert that is expected to gather 60,000 people. It is proof of immunization. This is a condensed version of the information.