Michael Bisping has already found Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor in the UFC.

Michael Bisping, a former UFC champion, has supported Ian Garry to follow in the footsteps of Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor by making an immediate impact on his UFC debut.

Following a tremendous victory over Jack Grant to clinch the Cage Warriors welterweight title in July, the Irishman was signed up by UFC.

Following that impressive victory, Garry will make his UFC debut on Saturday evening in New York, where he will face Jordan Williams.

The little fighter will be under a lot of strain in that environment, but he’s been projected to follow in the footsteps of ‘Paddy the Baddy.’

In September, the Liverpool fighter made his UFC debut, defeating Luigi Vendramini with a stunning knockout.

Bisping believes Garry can do the same, and he feels Garry will be a breakout star this weekend.

“On Saturday night, he has a tremendous opportunity; he’s making his UFC debut, he’s undefeated, he’s 23 years old, and he’s fighting at Madison Square Garden,” he said.

“Paddy Pimblett performed admirably, despite the fact that he made his debut at the Apex. It doesn’t get any larger than making your debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the world’s media hub.

“He’s a former Cage Warriors champion, and we know how well those guys do in the past.” So, who knows, maybe on Monday morning we’ll have another new star on our hands if he can go out there and get a spectacular performance and then rock it on the microphone.

“It’s unquestionably a high-pressure scenario, but I’m confident he’ll handle it admirably.”