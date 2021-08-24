Michael Avenatti’s Embezzlement Case in California Ends in Mistrial, with a New Trial Set for October.

According to the Associated Press, the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is accused of stealing millions in settlement money from clients, concluded in a mistrial on Tuesday when federal prosecutors refused to turn over significant financial evidence to Avenatti.

Avenatti, who gained national fame when he represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump, was on trial for the second time in recent months. Selna has scheduled a new trial date for October 12, as well as another hearing for September 2.

In July, Avenatti was sentenced to over two years in jail in New York for his role in a $25 million extortion case. Prosecutors in Southern California allege that the 50-year-old lawyer defrauded five clients out of nearly $10 million by negotiating and cashing settlements on their behalf. The money was then allegedly routed to accounts under his control, and he lied about where the money was.

In his opening remarks, Avenatti told the jury, “We represented thousands of modest guys, the Davids fighting the Goliaths.” “We gave folks a fighting chance who had none.”

Prosecutors allege that Avenatti received $4 million from Los Angeles County for a client who was injured in jail and left paraplegic following a suicide attempt, despite providing the man numerous smaller amounts that he claimed were advances.

Prosecutors claim that Avenatti received a $2.75 million settlement for a client and spent the majority of the money on a private plane.

Avenatti, who is barred from practicing law in California but was representing himself during the trial, had pleaded not guilty to ten counts of wire fraud spanning the years 2015 to 2019. He denied embezzling money and said that if settlements were achieved, his law company would be entitled to reimbursement.

In addition to these allegations, Avenatti is facing charges in California for bankruptcy, bank, and tax fraud. After Selna split a 36-count indictment into two trials, he is set to be tried on those claims later this year.

The legal news outlet Law360 was the first to report on the mistrial.

