Michael Avenatti’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Arrest Coverage Is Dismissed by a Judge.

A defamation lawsuit filed by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti against Fox News over their coverage of his arrest in 2018 was dismissed by a federal judge.

Judge Stephanos Bibas of the Delaware Third Circuit ruled on Friday that Fox News’ coverage of Avenatti’s 2018 arrest, which did not end in prosecution, did not fulfill the standards for defamation.

In court records, Bibas stated, “Some statements, while acerbic, are protected opinion.” “Many others are largely correct. Opinions and small mistakes, on the other hand, cannot be used to support a defamation claim.”

Bibas went on to say that “most of the statements made by Fox in its coverage of Avenatti’s arrest were substantially correct,” and that Avenatti had failed to show that “Fox or its employees knew or carelessly disregarded the potential that the statements were untrue.”

Avenatti was detained in November 2018 on charges of domestic violence. Throughout the judicial process, Avenatti maintained his innocence, and both of his ex-wives backed him up by saying he never hit them. Avenatti’s case was handed over to a municipal attorney, who announced the conclusion of the inquiry in February 2019. Avenatti was never charged with anything.

In November 2020, Avenatti filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News. According to Avenatti’s lawsuit, despite the fact that media outlets reported on his detention, he believes that multiple damaging claims about him being “arrested on a domestic violence charge” were made by a number of Fox News personalities. Avenatti was particularly offended by remarks made by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham. Avenatti, according to Ingraham, is “an arrest waiting to happen” with a “Hell of a right hook.”

Ingraham’s comments were found to be “protected opinion” in court records, especially when she promptly followed up with, “I’m joking.” It’s a prank.”

Eric George of the law firm Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP represented Fox News in court.

A media spokeswoman told Mediaite, “We are happy with the Court’s speedy verdict in favor of Fox News.” “Today’s decision is a win for journalists everywhere, who should not be bullied into silence by bullies like Michael Avenatti who launch frivolous multimillion-dollar lawsuits.”

Avenatti was most known for representing pornographic actress Stormy Daniels and filing various lawsuits on her behalf against Donald Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.