Micah Richards’ take on the James Milner incident in the Liverpool draw is challenged by Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City was not without controversy, with fans split on whether James Milner should have received a second yellow card for a second-half charge on Bernardo Silva.

Milner tripped Silva, but according to referee Paul Tierney, it wasn’t enough to earn another yellow card.

City’s players and coaching staff weren’t the only ones who thought it was a poor choice; Sky Sports analyst Micah Richards slammed the move in his post-match analysis.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. You have to be fair, but that’s a yellow card, and the referee has had a nightmare. I’m not sure how that can be allowed to happen.

“We can see up here that it’s a yellow card; how can he not be giving that? It’s baffling, to be honest. People understand how difficult it is to travel to Anfield; it is one of the most difficult locations to visit in Europe, but you have to give, and he was impacted by the fans.

“James Milner is one of my greatest friends, but you have to speak the truth about the circumstance he’s in. It alters the nature of the game and the way it is played. The game ended 2-2, so it’s over, but he should have been sent off because it would have changed the context of the game.”

Jamie Carragher brought up an incident from City’s 2-2 draw with Southampton a few weeks ago, in which Kyle Walker escaped a red card and penalty, which Richards described as a “poor refereeing decision.”

The former Liverpool player questioned why it wasn’t the same and said, “You said it’s Anfield,” to Richards.

“I said it was influenced,” Richards responded.

When asked if City influenced the referee in the Walker incident, he replied, “It might have, I wasn’t at the game, I don’t know.” I’m going to tell you what I’m seeing right now.

“He was swayed by the crowd; we all know Anfield is a difficult place to visit; we’re being honest here, it’s a yellow card.”

