Micah Richards criticizes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two Liverpool players for breaking “unwritten regulations.”

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Micah Richards, should turn to Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and James Milner for leadership inspiration.

Aubameyang’s career with the Gunners appears to be in jeopardy after he was dismissed from the squad and then stripped of his captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta owing to a disciplinary infraction.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker signed a lucrative new contract in the summer of 2020, when he was still one of the finest goal scorers in the game, but he appears to have lost his edge since then.

The Arsenal striker is the focus of Richards’ Daily Mail piece on Saturday, and the former Manchester City defender says Aubameyang should have looked to Merseyside for guidance on how to be a captain.

“I was pictured in Dubai during an international break when Villa were trying to stay in the top division,” Richards added. “Even though I had authorization and didn’t do anything wrong while I was there, the image produced a negative impression.

“I should never have put myself in that position in hindsight – what message did that convey to the rest of the squad?”

That’s what I’m talking about when I say unwritten rules. When you’re leading a group, you can’t put a toe, let alone a foot, out of place.

“Look at Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and James Milner,” he remarked. “People claim they’re not world-class and that they’re dull, but this is far from the case.

“As lads, they’re gems, but it’s the standards they set around the camp every day that make them world class.”

Henderson has been an outstanding captain for Liverpool, with the armband boosting his confidence and propelling the squad to Champions League and Premier League victory.

When Henderson has been sidelined, Milner, who Richards played alongside at City, has frequently assumed the leadership. The dynamic midfielder continues to establish benchmarks for fitness, professionalism, and quality even at the age of 35.