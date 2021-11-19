Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s partner, inquires about how to tell children that “Daddy is Never Coming Home.”

Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s longterm partner who was tragically murdered in Memphis, acknowledged his death in a series of social media comments published on Thursday.

Jaye wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, “God give me strength…Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

“Question is: How am I going to tell my babies that papa is never coming home?” she wrote in another.

Dolph, whose true name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was fatally murdered in a Memphis cookie bakery on Wednesday. Before his death at the age of 36, he and Jaye had two children together: Ari, a daughter, and Tre, a son.

The two suspects who opened fire on the rapper at Makeda’s Cookies store are still being sought by Memphis police. Before the incident, a security camera captured footage of the suspects entering a white two-door Mercedes Benz.

The perpetrators approached the victim while he was inside the store and shot him many times, according to a statement released by the Memphis Police Department on Thursday. “The accused then ran away from the crime site. There have been no arrests. The investigation is still underway.” The statement was made public on Facebook, along with images of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone with information on the homicide unit in Memphis should call (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

King of Memphis, Young Dolph’s debut studio album, was released in 2016. Rich Slave (2020), his highest-charting album, debuted at number four on the Billboard 200. Dum & Dummer 2, his most recent album, was released in March 2021 and was his second collaboration with Key Glock. Young Dolph released dozens of mixtapes and seven solo albums during his lifespan.

Jaye is the founder and CEO of Shop Momeo, a retail business that launched an initiative called “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” in August. The initiative aims to raise funds and awareness for families who have lost males as a result of violent crime. She started the campaign in memory of her brother, who was also slain in a shooting.