MGM is selling the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for over $1 billion.

MGM Resorts announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Hard Rock International to sell the historic Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, for $1.075 billion.

MGM estimated that it will get $815 million in net cash proceeds after taxes and fees are paid. The property’s annual rent will be reduced by $90 million as part of MGM’s master lease in Las Vegas.

According to various sources, Hard Rock is working on plans to redesign the hotel as a guitar-shaped, music-themed hotel, similar to many of the brand’s other sites. While the refurbishment is completed, the brand will license the Mirage name for the next three years.

Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome the Mirage’s 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family.” “Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists, and casino guests from all over the world to its approximately 80-acre center-Strip position when it is completed.” MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle described the completed deal as “a important milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas.” “I know firsthand how amazing the Mirage is, and what a great opportunity it gives to the Hard Rock staff,” Hornbuckle continued.

MGM Resorts Chairman of the Board Paul Salem noted, “This news marks the completion of a series of transformational deals for MGM Resorts over the previous many years.”

“The monetization of our entire real estate portfolio, together with CityCenter and our commitment to acquire The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will provide the firm with a fortress balance sheet, premier portfolio, and enormous financial resources to execute our strategic objectives.”

According to the deal’s press release, the transaction would most likely close in the second half of 2022.

The Mirage, one of the city’s most renowned hotels, will undergo a transformation that will symbolize the end of an era for MGM and the city. However, the business still has a substantial presence on the Vegas Strip, owning a large number of the city’s most well-known hotels.

New York-New York, the MGM Grand Las Vegas, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, and other resorts are among them. In addition, the business owns 50% of CityCenter Las Vegas. This is a condensed version of the information.