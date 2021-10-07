Mexico, Thailand, and other countries may be removed from the no-fly list.

A government announcement on Thursday is likely to update the UK’s red travel list.

This would allow travel between the United Kingdom and a slew of long-distance destinations.

Mexico, Cuba, all of mainland South America, and southern and eastern Africa are among the 54 countries currently on the red list.

Anyone coming in the UK from a red tier country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights.

For lone travelers, this costs £2,285 making such excursions expensive for many.

Following a meeting of Government ministers on Thursday, a decision on which nations would be removed off England’s red list is expected.

Although the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland determine their own travel laws, they have recently followed Westminster’s announcements.

Only a few “rarely visited locations,” such as Afghanistan, Haiti, and Somalia, will stay on the red list, according to Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, with “blanket measures on Africa and South America deleted.”

According to the PA news agency, this will be a “significant step forward” because it indicates the government will “finally move to an individual risk strategy.”

When arriving from a nation not on the red list, travellers who are not completely vaccinated must self-isolate at home for 10 days, while those who have been vaccinated are exempt.

The removal of Mexico, South Africa, and Thailand off the red list would provide “a confidence boost across the sector and among customers.”

Mr Charles stated that it is “very difficult to defend” any country’s inclusion on the list “when there are no new varieties of concern there.”

He went on to say: “Because they see no threat, Ireland has removed every country from their red list. As a result, the United Kingdom should follow suit.” The World Travel and Tourism Council, located in London and representing private businesses, predicted that the sector’s recovery would be “sluggish” due to measures like the UK’s red list.

Travel and tourism’s contribution to global gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to climb by less than a third in 2021, according to the organization.

