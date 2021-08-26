Mexico may not reintroduce the “Remain in Mexico” policy, providing a loophole for Biden to end the program.

Mexico may not reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy, which sends asylum seekers back across the border while they await hearings on their claims, potentially providing a loophole for US President Joe Biden to end the program.

After the US Supreme Court failed to prevent a lower court judgement directing the Biden administration to revive the program on Tuesday, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department refused to announce Wednesday whether the country will allow the US to reinstate it.

According to Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s head of North American affairs, the court verdict is not binding on Mexico. Mexico’s “immigration policy is developed and implemented in a sovereign manner,” he said.

“The Mexican government will begin technical discussions with the United States government to assess how to handle border immigration in a safe, orderly, and regulated manner,” Velasco said.

Mexico is not legally obligated to accept returning migrants who are not Mexican citizens, which is the case for the vast majority of asylum seekers.

However, on immigration issues, President Andrés Manuel López Obrado has had good connections with the US government and has actively assisted in halting migrant caravans and deporting those attempting to cross the border. Under President Donald Trump, López Obrador allowed the United States to implement the first version of the remain in Mexico policy.

The number of persons who will be affected by the Supreme Court decision and how quickly they will be affected is unknown. The administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the program, according to the lower court ruling.

There’s also nothing stopping the Biden administration from attempting to discontinue the program, which is officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols.

Thousands of migrants seeking refuge in the United States were forced to return to Mexico under Trump’s presidency. It was intended to deter asylum seekers, but critics complained it denied people the legal right to seek asylum in the United States and forced them to wait in dangerous Mexican border towns.

During the Trump administration, the Mexican government said it was cooperating with the program for humanitarian reasons.

Although migrants were granted humanitarian visas to stay in Mexico until they had their U.S. hearings, they often had to wait in dangerous areas controlled by cartels, leaving them vulnerable to being.