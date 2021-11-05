Mexico holds the United States responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into the hands of criminal organizations.

According to Border Report, Mexico has witnessed a record number of illicit guns enter its border from the United States, and officials believe these guns are contributing to the country’s high homicide rate due to drug cartel violence.

Despite the fact that estimated murder rates have decreased since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s homicide rate remains at an all-time high. According to the most recent numbers from World Population Review, Mexico’s homicide rate is 29 deaths per 100,000, far higher than the United States’ figure of five fatalities per 100,000.

Part of the reason for this phenomena, according to Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, Mexico’s consul general in El Paso, Texas, is that drug gangs have been able to obtain firearms despite the country’s tight gun restrictions.

According to Ibarra, “we believe that half a million weapons are transported from the United States to Mexico every year.” “The issue is that all of this weapons is finding its way to criminal organizations, providing them with extremely powerful firepower to commit a wide range of crimes.” Mexico’s gun rules are significantly more stringent than those in the United States. There is just one army-run gun store in the country, which issues a few hundred licenses each year. The majority of guns used in Mexico are not made in the nation.

According to data acquired by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, seven out of ten guns in Mexico can be traced back to the US. According to Border Report, rather of entering the nation by truck or plane, firearms are acquired in border states like Texas or California by people who frequent gun stores.

To fight this, Mexico has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts against American gun makers in the goal of establishing better responsibility.

A case file recently filed in El Paso outlines how one local guy reportedly purchased 49 firearms and rifles from 12 dealers and was apprehended shortly after attempting to transport them to Mexico.

“The Second Amendment has never been tampered with by us.” “It is not against the people’s right to buy and own a gun in the United States,” Ibarra told Border Report. “Because we believe gun manufacturers and distributors are engaging in negligent commercial practices, we [sued]them.” This is a condensed version of the information.