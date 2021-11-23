Mexico has filed a lawsuit against American gun manufacturers, alleging that trafficked weapons are responsible for 17,000 homicides.

U.S. gun makers have requested a Massachusetts court to dismiss a case filed by the Mexican government accusing them of negligence and illegal commercial activities that allowed their guns to enter Mexico and incite violence.

The lawsuit was filed by the Mexican government in August. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, at least 17,000 homicides were linked to trafficking weapons in 2019. According to the Associated Press, Mexico’s officials estimate that 70 percent of weapons transported to the country originated in the United States.

The government said in the complaint that the firms were not only aware of their actions contributing to weapons trafficking in Mexico, but that they were also assisting it. They asked that the firms compensate them and amend their policies.

Beretta U.S.A. Corp., Smith & Wesson, Colt’s Manufacturing, Glock Inc., and Sturm, Ruger & Co. are among the companies named in the lawsuit. Interstate Arms, a Boston-area wholesaler that sells firearms from most of those manufacturers to dealers around the country, is also named in the claim.

Beretta, a gun manufacturer, claims that the Mexican government has no proof that their sales in Massachusetts are linked to the crimes alleged in the lawsuit. They further claimed that the Massachusetts court lacked jurisdiction because Beretta is situated in Maryland and the alleged injury took place in Mexico.

“The Mexican government is the plaintiff. Beretta is a Maryland corporation with its corporate headquarters, major place of business, and corporate headquarters all located in Maryland. And all of the harm for which Plaintiff wants relief took place in Mexico “Beretta U.S.A Corp. claimed in a court declaration filed Monday.

The business also stated that “Plaintiff does not allege that the criminals in Mexico utilized, acquired, or purchased the weapons that Beretta sold in Massachusetts.”

Alejandro Celorio, a ministry legal adviser, said on Twitter on Monday that their legal team would look at the manufacturers’ comments. Mexico has until the 31st of January to submit its formal response.

Celorio wrote, “Today lawsuit is neither won nor lost.”

The filing came the same day that Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, warned the United Nations Security Council that the United Nations must do more to combat small weapons trafficking because current efforts are “insufficient.”

The council is presently held by Mexico. This is a condensed version of the information.