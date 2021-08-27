Mexico can’t help the US with migrants “forever,” so it must invest in “poor countries,” according to the president.

According to the Associated Press, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that his country cannot help the United States with migrants “forever” and that investments must be made in “poor countries,” such as Central America, where many migrants originate.

López Obrador made his remarks following the Trump administration’s reintroduction of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which sends asylum claimants back to Mexico. Mexico is not legally obligated to return asylum seekers and has not indicated whether it will agree to the program. The majority of asylum seekers in the United States are not Mexican citizens.

López Obrador stated that the Mexican government will continue to assist the US administration with immigration issues.

“We attempted to keep migrants in shelters, especially youngsters and women,” stated López Obrador. “But this can’t go on indefinitely; we need to get to the root of the problem, which involves investing in impoverished countries’ development.”

López Obrador dodged concerns regarding the reintroduction of the “Remain in Mexico” policy once again on Thursday.

He stated, “We have taken it upon ourselves to assist the United States government on the immigration issue, and we will continue to do so.”

López Obrador appeared to be referring to his proposal to expand Mexico’s huge tree-planting program, which pays farmers to grow fruit and wood species, into Central America. The US administration has been hesitant to respond to the suggestion thus far.

Accusations have been leveled in Mexico that the scheme encourages farmers to tear down existing trees in order to get compensated for planting new ones.

Under Donald Trump’s presidency, Mexico allowed non-Mexicans to be deported, but officials have yet to say whether they will do so again.

The United States Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling directing President Joe Biden’s administration to restart the Trump-era policy of detaining asylum seekers in Mexico pending hearings.

Mexico’s director of North American affairs, Roberto Velasco, stated on Wednesday that the court verdict is not binding on Mexico. Mexico’s “immigration policy is developed and implemented in a sovereign manner,” he said.

"The Mexican administration will begin technical conversations with the United States government to determine how to handle safe and orderly migration.