Mexico and South Africa are among the long-haul countries that have been removed off the red list.

From this morning, flights between the UK and dozens of long-haul locations such as Mexico and South Africa will be available.

At 4 a.m., 47 countries will be removed from the red list, removing the requirement for arrivals from those countries to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has removed its advisory against non-essential travel to a further 42 nations and territories.

This comes after travel advisories were lifted in 41 places last week.

People will find it easier to purchase travel insurance for vacations to those locations as a result of the reforms.

They are part of a new strategy to stop urging Britons to avoid all but essential travel to non-red list countries based on Covid-19, unless there are “extraordinary circumstances,” such as if the local healthcare system is overburdened.

This, according to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, permits people to “take personal responsibility,” while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claims that “restoring people’s faith in travel is crucial to rebuilding our economy.”

Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa, and Thailand are among the countries affected by the relaxing of travel advisories and the reduction in the red list.

The travel sector praised the revisions and reported a surge in customer demand.

Quarantine and testing regulations have been accused by the industry for slowing its comeback.

From Monday, only seven Latin American countries will remain on the red list.

Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela are the countries involved.

Arriving travelers from those areas will still be required to stay in a quarantine hotel, which will cost £2,285 for lone travelers.