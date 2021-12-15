Mexican woman shot in the head by a US Border Patrol agent files a lawsuit.

A Mexican lady who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent in the United States declared her intention to sue the United States on Wednesday.

Marisol Garcántara, 37, filed a claim with the Border Patrol on Wednesday, as required before bringing a case in the United States District Court in Tucson, Arizona, next year.

Garca was shot on June 16, 2021, in Nogales, Arizona, with the bullet passing through her head above her left eye. Her brain is still fragmented, putting her at danger of seizures. Over half a year later, she says she still has memory loss, dizzy episodes, and headaches.

“I’m curious as to why they did it, and why me?” During an interview with the Associated Press last week in her family’s home outside of Mexico City, Garca said.

“I’m on the lookout for justice. I’d like an apology from that person, as well as assistance with medical care and medication because I’m unable to work “she stated

According to the Associated Press, Garca traveled to the United States to see her mother and hunt for job to support her three daughters.

She was riding in an SUV with a group of people in Nogales after entering the United States, sitting behind the driver. While everyone in the car attended to her injuries, she heard a siren, felt pain in her head, and had fuzzy vision.

She was brought to a nearby hospital, then flown to Phoenix by helicopter, where she underwent surgery that night. After spending two days in Phoenix, she was sent to a detention cell for several weeks before being repatriated to Mexico, according to Garca.

Border Patrol is overseen by Customs and Border Protection, which said it couldn’t comment since the shooting was still being examined internally by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The National Use of Force Review Board of the CBP will also look at it.

The name of the agent has not been revealed.

The Border Patrol, according to Garca’s legal team, is not in a position to conduct an unbiased investigation into the June 16 incident. They cite long-standing worries about Border Patrol groups called Critical Incident Teams, which gather data on agents’ use of force.

Detractors refer to them as “shadow units,” implying that they could obstruct inquiries into whether. This is a condensed version of the information.