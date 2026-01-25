Metropolitan Police Officer Fired for Sexual Misconduct with Colleagues

PC Calum O’Loughnane, a Metropolitan Police officer, has been dismissed from the force after a disciplinary hearing concluded he acted inappropriately towards two female colleagues. The incident, which occurred while O’Loughnane was on duty, included inappropriate physical contact with the officers, including placing his hands on their legs. The misconduct was deemed severe enough to warrant immediate dismissal and placement on the College of Policing’s barred list.

Dismissal and Barred from Future Police Work

The Central North Command Unit officer, who was found guilty of gross misconduct, is now prohibited from seeking employment with any police force or associated bodies, including the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary. The decision to remove him from service was confirmed on Friday, with the disciplinary board stating that O’Loughnane’s actions fell far below the standards expected from a serving officer.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, head of policing for the Central North area, strongly condemned the officer’s behavior. He stated, “Women deserve to feel safe working at the Met, and there is no place for sexual misconduct in policing.” The Met’s ongoing efforts to maintain high professional standards were reiterated, with Stewart emphasizing that any officer failing to meet these standards would be swiftly removed from the force.

The hearing’s outcome sends a strong message about the Met’s commitment to tackling sexual misconduct and maintaining integrity within its ranks. O’Loughnane’s breach of professional conduct standards is seen as a critical reminder of the importance of accountability for all police officers.