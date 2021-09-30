Metropolitan Cathedral will host a ceremony called “Pause for Hope.”

Liverpool is a remarkable city, and the people of Liverpool and Merseyside are remarkable people, whom I had the honor of serving as a surgeon for over 20 years and to whom I was delighted to give something back by establishing the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and the Pause for Hope service for cancer patients.

Liverpool’s culture encompasses various facets, one of which is the contribution of new ideas and efforts in a variety of disciplines. Medicine, business, technology, philanthropic activities, and the arts have all benefited from the city’s and region’s creative abilities, which have benefited many people locally, nationally, and even internationally.

The ‘Firsts’ performed in Liverpool could be the subject of a book. It would be a very long book, and if it hasn’t already been written, someone should do so. In my own profession of medicine, I could give a large list spanning the last 100 years and prior. A good example is the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

Pause for Hope is one such effort that began in Liverpool and has since extended throughout England, Scotland, and Wales, with a service in Belfast scheduled for next year. The ‘First’ service was conducted in St Francis Xavier’s Church in 1999, and the church was so packed that it was moved to the Metropolitan Cathedral the following year, and it has been hosted in either the Catholic or Anglican Cathedrals every year thereafter.

It’s an ecumenical service that draws people from the Free Churches as well as others who don’t regularly attend church.

As we get back on our feet following the epidemic, Birmingham, Chester, Clitheroe, Glasgow, Paisley, and possibly Edinburgh will host services this year, but South Wales, London, Bath, and Bristol will have to wait until next year.

Pause for Hope’s growth has been remarkable, but not surprising, given that it addresses a need that all cancer patients and their families share: praying together for themselves and their families, the people caring for them at home, in hospitals, in homes and hospices, and their doctors and nurses. We must also remember to pray. “The summary has come to an end.”