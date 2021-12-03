Meteorologists in Hawaii are baffled by the blizzard warning: ‘Wow!’

Meteorologists are baffled by a rare blizzard warning for Hawaii, as various regions of the island’s high terrain prepare for heavy rain, snow, and gusts this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a blizzard warning for Hawaii’s Big Island summits from Friday at 6 p.m. HST through Sunday at 6 a.m. HST on Thursday.

According to local weather predictions, up to 12 inches of snowfall and wind gusts of over 100 mph are expected.

“Travel should only be done in an emergency.” If you must travel, make sure you have a winter survival kit on hand. Stay with your vehicle if you become stranded, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists expressed their surprise on Twitter, with several pointing out that this isn’t something the island sees very often.

“WINTER IN HAWAII: You’ve probably seen this circulating on social media, and it’s not a hoax,” meteorologist Brittany Foster of Channel 8 KLKN-TV in Lincoln, Nebraska, stated. “Hawaii is in the midst of a snowstorm!” The Big Island Summits are under a Blizzard Warning, with up to 12 inches of snow predicted and wind gusts exceeding 100 mph. WOW!” “A blizzard warning is in force this morning… in Hawaii,” stated meteorologist Will Haenni of Kalamazoo, Michigan-based television station WWMT.

It’s not every day that you come upon anything like this. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for a portion of Hawaii. FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HSTSUNDAY, A BLIZZARD WARNING IS IN EFFECT…

* Expected to be a blizzard. Snowfall totals of up to 12 inches or more are expected. Winds blowing to exceed 100 miles per hour.

Jesse Walker (@jessewalkerWTWO) December 3, 2021 WHERE=Big Island Summits pic.twitter.com/UOAAMVQWOJ

“This isn’t something you see every day!” Hawaii is under a BLIZZARD WARNING!” NBC affiliate WNYT NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Christina Talamo stated.

“Update: a Blizzard Warning has been issued for HAWAII!!,” stated Brad Nitz, a meteorologist with WSB-TV in Atlanta. It’s for the summits of Hawaii’s major island. Snowfall of up to a foot and wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour are forecast. WOW!” It’s the first time a blizzard warning has been issued in Hawaii since 2018, according to Matt Devitt, chief meteorologist at Wink News.

“At the Big Island summits, winds up to 100 mph and 12″+ of snow are both probable!” he said.

It is the only state in the United States that has one. This is a condensed version of the information.