Meteor Showers and a Total Lunar Eclipse are among the astronomical events to look forward to in 2022.

For the optimum viewing experience, all are advised to go at night.

Lunar New Year

When the moon is on the same side of the Earth as the Sun, it is called a new moon, and it is not visible in the night sky.

Because there is no moonlight to interfere, this is the finest time of the month to observe dim objects like as galaxies and star clusters.

These are the dates to remember for next year, according to SeaSky’s astronomical calendar:

The 2nd of January, the 1st of February, the 2nd of March, the 2nd of April, the 1st of May, the 1st of June, the 1

May 30thJune 29thJuly 28thAugust 27thSeptember 25thOctober 25thNovember 23rdMay 30thJune 29thJuly 28thJuly 28thJuly 28thJuly 28thJuly 28th

23rd of December

Mercury that can be seen

Mercury has the highest eastern elongation from the Sun, at 19.2 degrees.

Mercury will be at its maximum point above the horizon in the evening sky, making it the finest time to see it.

On January 7th, February 16th, June 6th, and December 21st, look for the planet low in the western sky shortly after sunset.

Showers of meteors

Meteor showers of various types are expected to occur in 2022, and they are expected to be visible. However, some will stand out more than others.

After midnight, it’s better to watch from a dark position for the optimum viewing.

3rd and 4th of January

22nd and 23rd of April

6th and 7th of May

28th and 29th of July

12th and 13th of August

October 7th, October 21st, and October 22nd

4th and 5th of November

The 21st and 22nd of December

Lunar Eclipse (Total)

When the Moon passes completely through the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra, it is called a total lunar eclipse.

The Moon will progressively darken and finally turn a rusty or blood red color during this sort of eclipse.

This year’s eclipse will only be visible twice.

The 16th of May is the start of the school year, and the 8th of November

Eclipse of the Sun in Parts

When the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun, it is called a partial solar eclipse.

“Summary ends.” This can only be safely watched with a specific solar filter or.