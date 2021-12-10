Metal from a trailer flies off and pierces the driver’s windshield, killing him.

On Thursday afternoon, a 29-year-old woman from Detroit was murdered when debris struck her in the head while driving in Southfield.

Debris from a trailer being towed in front of her car went through the glass and struck her in the head. She died later at a local hospital.

After a complaint of an injury collision, the Southfield Police Department was dispatched to the 9 Mile neighborhood at 12:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary inquiry, scrap metal from the trailer became dislodged at some point and flew into the woman’s automobile.

Following the incident, authorities closed 9 Mile Road at Northwestern Highway and directed motorists to alternate routes.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with knowledge on the crash is asked to contact the Southfield Police Traffic Investigator. They can call 248-796-5408 to do so.

The Southfield Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Southfield police are also investigating a different incident in which a 35-year-old woman was murdered while crossing a road in Southfield.

The collision occurred around 11:50 a.m. on December 6 on westbound 8 Mile Road, west of the Southfield Service Drive, according to police. They claimed the woman had not used a pedestrian crosswalk to cross the street.

The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the truck, according to authorities. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics to save her life, she died at a neighboring hospital.

The driver of the pickup vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash, and police believe there was no foul play.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Southfield Police Department, according to officials.

In early November, another tragic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in the same neighborhood.

According to Southfield Police, a 60-year-old Detroit lady was struck by a car while crossing 8 Mile at Lahser.

Multiple calls were received regarding the incident, which occurred approximately 7:20 a.m. on November 2.

The traffic light for westbound Eight Mile traffic was green when she was struck, according to a preliminary investigation by Southfield Police.

As witnesses sought to assist the injured, the vehicle’s driver remained on the scene. She was whisked away. This is a condensed version of the information.