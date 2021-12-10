Metal cages and roadblocks are in place as the city prepares to host the G7 summit.

The G7 meeting is taking place this weekend in Liverpool, and the city’s security has been beefed up as a result.

Ministers of foreign affairs and development from around the world will gather in the city for the forum, which will bring together seven of the world’s most democratic nations.

During the G7, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the European Union discuss global issues.

Vaccine development, the future of green, sustainable infrastructure, and conflict prevention and resolution will all be discussed.

The G7 is presided over by a new country each year.

The UK is hosting the G7 this year, and the forum in Liverpool this weekend is the country’s penultimate event as president.

The G7 Leaders’ Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, in June, follows several significant summits staged in the UK in 2021, including COP26 in Glasgow in November and the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow in November.

Security has been beefed up in the city center, and police patrols have been increased.

For the meeting, security gates and metal walls have been installed in areas such as the Pier Head, the Museum of Liverpool, and Hope Street.

From Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will host counterparts from the world’s biggest economies for three days.

The government, not local Council Tax payers, is covering the expense of the event.

Foreign and Development Ministers from around the world will be welcomed by Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram in a letter.

“It brings us great pleasure to welcome you to our city for the G7 Foreign Leaders and Ministers meeting on behalf of Liverpool and the greater Liverpool City Region,” the letter states.

“We are well renowned for being a worldwide port city, for our global connections, and for our rich cultural life, which attracts millions of visitors each year.”

“Our city has a long maritime history and has been a key player in the development of international trade.”

“We are pleased to have the UK’s oldest African and Caribbean communities, as well as Europe’s oldest Chinese community.”

