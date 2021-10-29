Meta is referred to by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “cancer to democracy.”

In a tweet addressed at Facebook, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her not-so-subtle disdain of the announcement that the social network will change its corporate name to Meta.

“We are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda engine for bolstering authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” the Democratic lawmaker tweeted in reaction to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on Thursday.

“We are a cancer to democracy that has spread into a worldwide surveillance and propaganda machine with the purpose of bolstering authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” https://t.co/jzOcCFaWkJ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. 28th of October, 2021 According to Zuckerberg, the social networking site, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, will not change their names but will be grouped under the Meta umbrella.

He explained that the change was made to better reflect who the organization is and what they aspire to achieve, and that they will continue to focus on “bringing people together.”

“We now have a new north star,” stated Zuckerberg. “To assist in the creation of the metaverse.” The CEO’s rebranding decision comes as the firm faces backlash following the release of internal papers by a whistleblower, as well as other problems including hate speech and misinformation. The Federal Trade Commission has also filed an antitrust action against them (FTC).

Representative Ocasio-comments Cortez’s was repeated by the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a watchdog group that oversees the social media firm.

“Changing their name doesn’t change reality: Facebook is killing our democracy and is the world’s largest disinformation and hate peddler,” the organization claimed. “Their inconsequential rebranding should not detract from the inquiry, regulation, and meaningful, independent supervision that are required to hold Facebook accountable.” Ocasio-Cortez also chastised Facebook earlier this month when the company encountered blackouts following the whistleblower’s disclosure. She took to Twitter to criticize Zuckerberg’s tech empire for becoming too powerful.

She wrote, “It’s almost as if Facebook’s monopolistic purpose of owning, copying, or destroying any other platform has enormously devastating impacts on free society and democracy.” “Keep in mind that WhatsApp was not created by Facebook. It was a stand-alone success. Facebook was scared and decided to buy it.” If Facebook’s monopolistic tendencies had been checked earlier (maybe around the time it began acquiring companies), This is a condensed version of the information.