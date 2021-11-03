Meta is advised by the Texas Attorney General not to delete information about the Face Recognition System.

While the state investigates Meta, the corporation formerly known as Facebook, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has demanded that the firm maintain its facial recognition data.

Meta said on Tuesday that it would be shutting down its facial recognition system and destroying over 1 billion user faceprints. In June 2020, Paxton, a Republican, initiated an investigation into Facebook’s alleged illegal biometric data collecting. The Texas attorney general’s office issued a letter to an attorney representing Meta after the company announced its intention to destroy the system, demanding that associated data be retained while the inquiry is ongoing.

The letter written by Assistant Attorney General C. Brad Schuelke states, “It has come to our attention that your client, Facebook, Inc. (now known as Meta), will soon be shutting down its Face Recognition system on Facebook.” “I’m writing to confirm that this Office’s investigation is still underway, and that your client is responsible for preserving all sources of discovery and/or evidence relevant to our investigation.” “Until this matter is fully and finally resolved,” the letter continues, “your client should preserve and take appropriate safeguards to secure and protect all documents related to our investigation, including but not limited to all facial recognition templates of Facebook’s Texas users and all source code related to Facebook’s Face Recognition systems.”

Jerome Pesenti, Meta’s Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, claimed in a blog post shortly before the letter was delivered that shutting down the system was “part of a company-wide move to minimize the usage of facial recognition in our products.”

Persons who opted into the system will no longer be automatically recognized in photos, according to Pesenti, and a function that describes images for the visually handicapped will no longer provide the names of those recognized in photos.

“More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and can be identified,” Pesenti said, “and its removal will result in the destruction of more than a billion people’s individual face recognition templates.” “Facial recognition technology remains a powerful tool for anyone who need to authenticate their identification or avoid fraud, for example.” This is a condensed version of the information.