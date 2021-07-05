Met Police racially profiled her family, according to a black Liverpool MP.

Officers from London’s Met Police “racially profiled” Liverpool’s first black MP and her family, she alleged.

Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Riverside, told the ECHO that she was in the capital on Friday, June 18 with her son, his friend, and their wives when the event occurred.

Ms Johnson and the friends arrived at Earlham Street, Covent Garden, around 9.30 p.m., near the finish of England’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland, when the area was packed with football fans.

“It [racial profiling]happened to me just a couple of weeks ago,” the MP told the ECHO during a discussion about police stopping black people disproportionately.

“I was with my black son and his black buddy, as well as their wives, getting out of a taxi to go to Chick ‘N Sours, which was only a few feet away.”

“All of a sudden, there were a slew of cops around us.”

“They were curious as to what we were up to.” My son’s friend was a black man with a bright yellow jacket on.

“They stated that they had received reports of a man dressed in a yellow jacket.”

“There were a lot of loud Scotland fans in the place, and I asked them, ‘Why are you blocking us?’ We’ve just stepped out of a taxi. I’m a member of Parliament, and I’d like to know why you’re preventing us from moving forward.’

“At that point, they took a step back.”

Ms Johnson stated that the UK’s police services still have “far more to do” in terms of racial inequity.

“As a black male, you are still three times more likely to be stopped and searched, that has not changed,” she claimed.

“Racial profiling and stop and search were all issues in the Toxteth and Brixton black neighbourhoods 40 years ago.”

“On Friday, 18 June, the Met had a substantial number of officers in central London to offer a visible presence as part of the policing operation for the Euros 2020,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman told the ECHO.

“These officers guaranteed the safety of individuals watching the game or having a night out in the West End, and they responded to any allegations of alleged criminal activity.” The summary comes to a close.