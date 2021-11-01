Messages of solidarity for the mother of a man who was stabbed to death in his home.

Messages of solidarity have been sent for the mother of a man who was stabbed to death in Halewood.

After reports of a stabbing, emergency personnel raced to a home on Beechwood Avenue around 6.30 p.m. on Friday, October 29.

Jordan Brophy, 31, of St Helens, was transported to hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his injuries.

‘Girl, 11’ was arranged for sex by a father of five.

Specialized cops are assisting his family.

Residents in the region were stunned by the incident, with one resident who has lived in the area for more than 30 years saying that anything like this happens “extremely rarely” and that it is typically “quite calm.”

In connection with his death, six persons have been arrested.

A 26-year-old male has been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation. No further action has been taken against a 33-year-old male.

Four people are still in detention, and police are investigating the event.

Readers of the Washington Newsday used the comments section to pay tribute to Jordan.

“No one deserves such a tragic death,” Mary Jones said. “My condolences go out to his family, RIP.”

Adele Welsh expressed herself as follows: “Jord, I’m thinking of you and your lovely mother. I’ve known you my entire life. I am heartbroken for you and your family.” Pauline Bell expressed herself as follows: “This is heartbreaking, and my thoughts are with the family of this gentlemen. At this extremely terrible moment, I’m thinking of you all.” According to Lawrence Broadhurst, “Aweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee t=At this extremely terrible moment, I’m thinking of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.” “What a waste of another young life, these stabbings appear to be increasing,” Ann Yeats said. Dawn Woodward’x expressed her thoughts as follows: “It’s just heartbreaking. I’m baffled as to how people can be so callous. They’re complete cowards.” If you have any information, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ mentioning reference 21000752630.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.