Messages of condolences to the families of two elderly women died in an automobile accident.

On Tuesday, November 30, about 4.35 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Lulworth Road in response to reports of a collision.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two elderly women in their 70s and 80s who had been struck by a white Audi A3 on the road.

The women were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but they died shortly afterwards. Their relatives have been notified.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

“Such tragic thoughts with the families,” remarked Barrie Minerro.

Dawn Michelle continued, ” “The poor ladies and their families are still struggling to come to grips with what has happened. Ladies, rest in peace.” “Deepest sorrow to the families RIP,” Jacqui Dobbie added. “My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Audrey Jones remarked. According to Cally Wagner, “What a tragedy. Prayers for them and their loved ones.” Many people expressed their sympathies to the women’s families by using a simple heart or prayer emoji.

On Lulworth Road, road closures were imposed as a result of the event.

Lulworth Road was closed as police conducted their investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“An investigation has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision,” Sergeant Mat Shaw said.

“Likewise, if you were traveling near Lulworth Road at the time and have any dashcam film, please study it and contact us if you spot anything.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000831536.