Messages of condolences pour in for the ‘bubbly’ caregiver, 24 hours after her death.

Keely Taylor, a ‘bubbly’ carer who unfortunately died earlier this month, has received a flood of tributes.

On June 14, the Warrington woman died at the age of 24 after a three-year health battle.

She had a heart attack at the age of 21 due to Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, an underlying cardiac ailment (WPW).

And because the young caregiver had suffered a shortage of oxygen to the brain as a result of the tragedy, the following years were spent in rehabilitation.

Keely was released and allowed to return home in December, but the 24-year-old died tragically on June 14 after surgery to remove a bowel obstruction.

Ashley Hindley, Keely’s coworker, has put up a GoFundMe page to help gather money for funeral expenses.

“She was driving and felt all the signs so she pulled over at a garage and then that’s when she ended up having the heart attack,” Ashley recalled of the events in January 2018.

“She was with a companion, and they were plainly unaware of what was going on, so they were attempting to seek assistance.”

“A woman named Jo Edwards was one of the passers-by who ended up giving her CPR. They performed CPR three times in half an hour until an ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital. Then she experienced three heart arrests on her way to the hospital.

“It was only when they went to the hospital that they discovered she had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which she had no idea about.”

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, Keely’s ailment, causes an additional electrical connection in the heart. According to the NHS, the problem is present at birth, but symptoms may not develop until later in life.

Ashley said that Keely was without oxygen for around 28 minutes when she went into cardiac arrest, which led to the brain injury.

Tributes have flooded in on Facebook in memory of the young woman.

Jacqueline Diane Parker wrote: “So sad thoughts go to her family and friends. Sleep easy”.

Laura Murray said: “Rip so sad so young life’s so cruel thinking of her family and friends I would be heartbroken if this was my child xxxx”

Nicola Mclaren commented: