Messages from an EncroChat user named after a Liverpool player who has returned to the court.

EncroChat user Alisson Becker, named after Liverpool FC star Alisson Becker, was involved in chats with two crooks who are now in prison concerning worldwide drug smuggling conspiracies.

Last Monday, the account, nicknamed ‘AlissonBecker,’ reappeared after West Derby importer and supplier Michael Devine was arrested.

It was a return to court for messages associated with that profile, which were also a major component of the case against Jordan Hughes, a father of two.

Merseyside Police’s Operation Aquarium, a probe into messages received through the EncroChat communications platform, has uncovered scores of underworld personalities, including Devine and Hughes.

The network, which officials claim was a hotspot for gangland plots, was revealed in April 2020 in a combined French-Dutch investigation.

The hack provided authorities with a rare view into high-level international criminality, resulting in more than 150 arrests in Merseyside alone.

Devine and Hughes are among nearly 50 men who have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses at Liverpool Crown Court.

Hughes, also known as SnowEmu, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiring to provide cocaine and heroin.

Devine, also known as LawfulArbor and MixedTree, was sentenced to 17 years and three months in prison for conspiring to import cocaine and supplying cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, and ketamine.

Detectives intercepted conversations communicated with a profile called AlissonBecker in both incidents, with the person behind the codename appearing to have considerable knowledge of the European drugs scene at the highest levels.

The AlissonBecker account told Devine in April of last year that heroin (downs) were “flying” in Amsterdam (the flat), adding, “We can obtain for 10 (£10,000)….

‘10750’ (£10,750) is what some folks are requesting.

Both men then spoke about their struggles to sell kilograms of heroin in the United Kingdom at the time.

Days later, Pete Best Drive’s Devine discussed sending money to Alissonbecker and requesting heroin, to which his associate responded that it might take a week to import since “…it’s been hard to dump the bits in Belgium because the border has stop checks so.”

