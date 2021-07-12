Message from a woman to the binman who ventured into her back garden

Message from woman for garbage man who went to her garden. The woman couldn’t believe it when she woke up after ‘too much’ England celebrations.

After forgetting to put her garbage out, a Merseyside woman has a message for refuse collectors.

The woman, who lives in Birkdale, claims that her trash was supposed to be picked up on Thursday.

She claims she neglected to put them out after “too many celebrations” following England’s win on Wednesday.

General waste in Sefton is collected fortnightly, so the next collection will not be until July 22.

Posting on a neighbourhood app on Thursday (July 8), the woman wrote: “Bin men sometimes get a lot of stick so I thought I’d give them a shout out this morning.

“We forgot to put our bins out, too much celebration.”

“Anyway, got up and the bin men had collected our bin from the garden, emptied them, and then put them back.

“How cool was that? Thank you to whoever it was that did that.”

People were quick to respond to her post.

One woman wrote: “Good for you to notice what they had done and be thankful for it! So many would not even have noticed.

“Could you stick a bag of sweets or something to the bin lid next time with a thank you card?”

Another said: “I remember a time years ago where the bins were metal and had no bin bags. The bin men came into the drive and humped the bins on their back and tipped them individually into the truck.