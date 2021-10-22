Message from a woman to a dog owner who crossed her path.

A woman has slammed dog owners who are “lazy.”

The woman, who has a dog, was taken aback by the actions of one individual strolling their dog past her home.

Someone had let their dog down her path and “filthy” outside her back gate the day before.

The Southport woman used a hyperlocal neighborhood app to express her dissatisfaction and send a message to the dog owner who had left the mess.

“Big shout out to the individual who actually allowed their dog come straight down my path and filthy outside my back gate,” she wrote. You’ve done well.

“I have my own dog and would never allow him walk on someone else’s private drive.” “It happened on the Kew estate.” Another person was ready to express their dissatisfaction.

“And someone is throwing full dog poo bags in someone’s hedge and on the way via Markham Drive onto the other drive…. it’s so lazy and very rude on the bungalow owner…. grrrr,” one woman complained.

Another local household had seen the problem as well. “I’ve observed a lot near me,” she remarked.