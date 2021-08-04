Message from a mother to the parents of a young child who approached her son in soft play

After a boy assisted her son in a soft play area, a Merseyside mother was left “emotional.”

On Saturday, July 31, Verma Davey, 35, of Woodchurch, said the kid raced to rescue her son in Brimstage Maze, off Brimstage Road.

Verma claims the child was around ten years old and named Hugo, and he assisted her two-year-old son Koni when he wanted to go on the play area’s “huge slide.”

Due to her infirmity, the 35-year-old was unable to accompany him up the slide with him, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Koni saw the large slide in the play area and went over because he wanted to go on it,” she explained. He was attempting to make his way up to the slide, but he became disoriented and stranded when he had to cross a rope bridge.

“He had his foot trapped in the rope bridge, so I asked this lad if he had seen him on the way, and he said yes, so I asked if he would mind going to help him get to the big slide.”

Hugo didn’t waste any time and walked right to Koni, where he waited until he felt safe enough to accompany him to the slide.

“Once they arrived to the slide, Koni realized how high it was and refused to go down; Hugo calmly waited with him until he was comfortable again, and then they went down the slide,” Verma added.

“He even accompanied him down the slide to make sure he was okay. I was blown away by how nice, calm, and patient he was with my child.

“He had his arm behind him, but it wasn’t touching him, so he didn’t feel uneasy, and he was just very thoughtful.”

“It triggered a lot of emotions in me.”

Verma is seeking to contact the boy’s parents via social media after being unable to locate them at the soft play area.

“It was a beautiful illustration of exactly how sweet youngsters can be,” she said, “and all I want to do now is thank him and let.”

