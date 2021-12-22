Message from a mother to a man who approached her 7-year-old son in Aldi.

A compassionate stranger who approached her seven-year-old son in Aldi left a mother speechless.

On Wednesday, December 22, Emma Gregory accompanied her son to Aldi on Smithdown Road to do some necessary shopping.

The mother only had £20 on her, and while standing in line to pay, her seven-year-old requested a packet of Veggie Straws crisps from the counter next to the cash register.

Emma told her young son that she wasn’t sure if she had enough money to pay for the crisps on top of the groceries, so he should wait and see what change they had.

A man in line in front of the two turned around and approached the seven-year-old child.

“The lovely gentleman in front of us turned around and said to my child, ‘here you go, get whatever you want out of that,’ and handed him a tenner,” Emma explained.

“I’m grateful beyond words, and my son was overjoyed that he could receive his crisps.”

“I just wanted to share this very unexpected gesture of generosity for my seven-year-old son.”

Hundreds of people reacted with a like, love heart, or hug emoji after Emma revealed what happened in the store in the Wavertree Watch L15 Facebook group.

Many people said their trust in humanity had been restored in the comments area.

“It is acts of compassion like these that revive your faith in mankind,” one woman added. There are some nice folks in the vicinity.” “I’ve been there with only £20 and needing to acquire things, and your kid requests for something,” another individual remarked. Saying no makes you feel bad.

“I’m sure that guy has been there as well, and now he’s in a position to assist someone.” That’s exactly what I’d do. It’s a truly wonderful gesture.” “I went there as well this morning,” another woman remarked. Those veggie straws crisps are absolutely delicious! It’s really good. They’re normally approximately 55p a pack, in my experience. That gentleman was quite generous in offering him a tenner! “I’m sure your little one was overjoyed!”