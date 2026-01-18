Meru Woman Halts Sons’ Burial Amid Family Dispute

A family in Meru is locked in a bitter dispute after a mother halted the burial of her three sons, accusing her estranged husband of making funeral arrangements without consulting her. The tragic incident follows a devastating road accident that claimed the lives of the siblings.

The Tragic Circumstances Behind the Dispute

Fridah Kanana Kithinji, a mother grieving the sudden loss of her children, is now facing an additional emotional struggle: the right to participate in their final rites. Her three sons had been returning from a funeral in Meru, where they had come to mourn their grandmother. However, while on their journey back to Bungoma, a fatal road accident took their lives.

The tragedy has become even more complex, with the parents’ strained relationship adding another layer of anguish. Kanana, who resides in Meru, claims that her estranged husband, who lives in Bungoma, set the burial date without any consultation with her. This exclusion has sparked an intense clash between the separated couple at a time when grief already weighs heavily on both sides.

The Breakdown of Communication

According to reports, the couple’s separation has deepened the emotional toll of this crisis. The father, having made unilateral decisions regarding the burial, reportedly ignored Kanana’s wishes to be involved in the planning. In Kenya, burial rites are highly significant and often involve both parents in the final arrangements. For Kanana, the exclusion has underscored the pain of their separation, adding to the already overwhelming sorrow of losing her children.

As the family struggles to reconcile, the community watches anxiously, hoping for a resolution that will allow the young boys to be laid to rest with the dignity they deserve. At present, the date for their burial remains in limbo as both parents await a resolution to their dispute.