Meru Police Seize KES 630K of Bhang in Major Drug Raid

Meru police have uncovered a major drug operation, seizing cannabis sativa (bhang) valued at KES 630,000 and arresting two suspects in a dawn raid on Thursday. The operation, coordinated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), targeted a hideout in a Meru suburb, revealing the extent of local drug trafficking networks.

The Raid

The police acted on a tip-off from the public, which led them to raid a residential location at 4:00 AM. The bhang, carefully packed in large sacks, was set for distribution throughout Mount Kenya. The haul, worth hundreds of thousands of shillings, was part of an operation involving multiple runners working for a larger network. The two men arrested, aged 24 and 27, are suspected of working as couriers for a larger kingpin based in Nairobi.

“We had been tracking the syndicate for weeks,” a senior officer said, describing the success of the raid as a significant step in fighting the growing drug trade. The suspects were arrested without resistance, and are now being processed at Meru Police Station before facing charges.

A Growing Crisis

While the police are calling the raid a win, the broader challenge persists. Drug abuse has seen a worrying increase in Central and Eastern Kenya, with statistics from NACADA showing a 12% rise in the past two years. The Meru region, known for its miraa (khat) production, is now struggling with an increasing number of youth drawn into drug addiction.

The sophisticated networks moving bhang through boda bodas and matatu couriers highlight the deepening crisis. Local authorities are calling on communities to remain vigilant and provide intelligence as part of the “Nyumba Kumi” initiative, which relies on public participation in security matters. “The public is our eyes,” said the Meru County Commander, underscoring the importance of community involvement in tackling crime.

As the two suspects prepare for their day in court, the message to the drug cartels is clear: Meru’s residents are united in their fight against narcotics, and the police are closing in on those responsible for the rising drug trade.