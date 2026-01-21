Meru Police Bust Drug Ring, Seize KES 630K Bhang in Daring Raid

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Meru have intercepted a major narcotics operation, arresting two suspects and recovering 22 kilograms of bhang, valued at KES 630,000, in a dramatic dawn raid.

The operation, carried out in the Mwiteria sub-location of Meru Municipality, targeted a rental house suspected of being a key distribution hub for drugs. Upon storming the premises, officers discovered a stash of pre-rolled cannabis “sticks” and large bulk stones of cannabis sativa. One suspect, 21-year-old Duncan Murithi, attempted to dispose of the evidence by flushing it down the toilet but was apprehended before he could destroy the haul.

The Seizure

In total, officers recovered 440 pre-rolled cannabis sticks, along with digital weighing scales and various packaging materials. The raid also revealed an alarming find: a National Youth Service (NYS) smoke jacket, raising suspicions that the suspects might be linked to uniformed services or may have been attempting to impersonate NYS personnel.

The suspects, Daniel Mutuma, 23, and Duncan Murithi, 21, are now in custody at Meru Police Station, where they await arraignment. Authorities are continuing to investigate their possible connections to larger trafficking networks operating within the county.

Disruption in Residential Areas

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the increasing use of residential areas for drug trafficking. With over half a million shillings worth of narcotics found in a single rental property, residents are left questioning the extent of the illicit trade operating under their noses. Meru’s Sub-County Police Commander, who oversaw the raid, emphasized that the police are committed to dismantling these networks, one house at a time.

This bust serves as a stark reminder of the growing challenge posed by the drug trade in Meru. The police are now focusing their efforts on locating and closing down other potential “safe houses” that may still be operating under the radar.