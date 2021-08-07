Merseyside’s’sexiest’ location has been named as St Helens.

According to studies and a newly designed “sex map,” one part of St Helens has been dubbed Merseyside’s sexiest town.

According to the new research, the 22,114 residents of St Helens have spent “more on their sexual pleasure in the last year” than any other municipality in the region.

In the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map, sexual health brand Lovehoney has ranked all of the major areas in Merseyside to see where sexual activity is at its peak.

In comparison to other sections of our city region, Newton-Le-Willows has seen the “most increase in sexual activity” in the last 12 months, according to study.

The town was ranked 47th out of 1,400 localities in the United Kingdom, with Andover, Hampshire, topping the list.

Birkenhead was placed 221st in Merseyside, with Knowsley 476th, Wallasey (566th), Liverpool (759th), Bootle (883rd), St Helens (924th), Neston (956th), Wirral (1,018th), and Prenton (1,018th) following closely after (1,154th).

The findings are based on substantial data on UK sexual behavior collected by Lovehoney, the UK’s largest sex toy shop.

“Newton-Le-Willows is Merseyside’s sexiest place, with the most increase in sexual activity in the last year,” a Lovehoney spokeswoman stated.

“We’ve witnessed a spike in activity in the county as individuals and couples try to escape the pandemic’s pressures by expanding their sexual horizons.

“All of our data demonstrates that couples who have a good sex life are happier overall.”

Bath-based company got the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in April for promoting UK exports.

Click here to see where your Merseyside town ranks in the UK Sex Map 2021.