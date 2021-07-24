Merseyside’s “witches” were “tried, drowned, and hanged,” according to legend.

In one area that is now Merseyside, alleged “witches” were “tried, drowned, and hanged,” with another being executed alongside the Pendle witch trials.

Residents in St Helens have heard “whispers” of folktales and witches dating back hundreds of years for centuries.

However, some research suggests that these events were more common than previously imagined, with executions perhaps taking place in the Rainford region.

Another instance talks of a local woman being tried with the Pendle witches in 1612, and via study, one person has discovered over 20 witch cases in the borough.

Crank Caverns and its folktales were recently explored by Claire Rigby, creator and owner of community cafe Momo’s, and Lewis Atherton, Exploring History UK youtuber and podcaster.

Claire has been giving local history tours and lectures for years, but during the lockdown, the couple used local literature, newspapers, online sources, and social media to provide answers to outstanding questions and folktales, as well as to prevent loneliness.

Here, they give a taste of their investigation and some of the amazing anecdotes they discovered about St Helens’ “history of witches.”

Robey, Isobel

Isobel Robey is a rare case because, despite being from the area, she was accused of witchcraft by the Pendle witches in 1612.

Part of the case is described in a June 1894 article in the Blackburn Standard.

“Robey had bewitched multiple persons,” it says in part. Robey was so enchanted by her that he was tortured with”great warch in his bones; he was exceedingly thirsty, but could not drink until one James, a glover of Windle, came and prayed with him, according to Peter Chaddock of Windle.

“Jane Wilkinson, of Windle, had once refused Robey a glass of milk, causing her to get ill, and when she went to Warrington the next day, she felt a pinch twice, as she believed, with four fingers and a thumb; whereas she was sick and had to return home on horseback.”

Claire and Lewis dug into Isobel’s past in the hopes of learning more about her or learning more about the Pendle witches. “The summary has come to an end.”