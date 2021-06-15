Merseyside’s thunderstorm warning has been changed by the Met Office.

The Met Office has made a change to the thunderstorm warning that will begin tomorrow on Merseyside.

The National Weather Service had issued a three-day yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday. However, due to a change in the forecast, the Met Office has reduced the warning to only cover the hours of 6 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday. It also no longer covers the city centre of Liverpool, but it does cover the east of Merseyside. “Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through Friday, with the potential for travel disruption and flooding,” the warning said.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses will be flooded quickly, with floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds causing damage to some structures.”

“When flooding or lightning strikes, train and bus services may be delayed or cancelled.” “Spray and sudden flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

“There is a small chance that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.”

“There is a slight chance that power outages and other services to some homes and businesses will occur.”

Despite the warning, storms are not expected to hit Liverpool tomorrow or Thursday, but they could still happen.

The forecast for Wednesday is for a dry but cloudy day with temperatures in the low twenties.

Thursday is expected to be similar to Wednesday, with the possibility of more sunny spells breaking through. “Wednesday will be dry and sunny to start, but some cloud and drizzle will drift in from the west through the afternoon,” the Met Office forecast for the North West said. A gentle breeze. “Thursday should be a dry day overall, but it will be cloudy..”

It’s impossible to rule out the possibility of a shower. “Friday will be similar to today, but there will be more sunshine.”

It's impossible to rule out the possibility of a shower. "Friday will be similar to today, but there will be more sunshine."

Showers are most likely to occur in the evening. "On Saturday, there will be a few showers to begin with, but the cloud should gradually break up.