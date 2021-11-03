Merseyside’s temperatures are expected to plunge tonight.

Merseyside’s temperatures are expected to plunge today.

People in the region are in for a sudden chilly spell after a week of heavy rain and strong winds.

An autumn storm has pounded the country, and analysts estimate that temperatures will plummet to around zero degrees in many areas.

The notorious drug lord from Liverpool and his £300 million global empire

Today will be a ‘chilly start’ but a ‘bright day’ with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

According to forecasters, there will be a few isolated showers, but ‘not everyone will witness them.’

However, as the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to plummet to just over freezing.

“Any showers will fade this evening, leaving a dry night with often clear sky,” the Met Office stated.

“By dawn, it’s turning cold, with a sprinkling of frost in many inland sheltered locations. “The minimum temperature is one degree Celsius.” Temperatures will plummet to single digits, approximately 9 C, according to BBC forecast, starting around 4 p.m. today.

At around 11 p.m. tonight, the temperature will drop to 6 C, and by 5 a.m. tomorrow, it will be a bitterly cold morning with temperatures hovering around 5 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit 4 degrees Celsius by 11 p.m. today, according to the Met Office.

On Thursday, forecasters anticipate a ‘fine, dry fall day with plenty of sunlight,’ with a high of 8 degrees Celsius.

“Thursday: After a cool and crisp start, it will be a bright, dry autumn day with plenty of sunshine,” according to the Met Office.

“I’m feeling a little chilly with this strong wind.” The maximum temperature is 8 degrees Celsius.

“The forecast for Friday through Sunday is dry for the most part on Friday, with bright spells.

“Saturday will be cloudy and windy, with spotty showers and moderate temperatures.

“Saturday night’s rain clears to excellent, dry weather on Sunday.”

Visit this page for the most up-to-date information and breaking news.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.