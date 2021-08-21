Merseyside’s streets may be submerged as a result of climate change.

Last Monday, Liverpool’s Green Party leader warned that if big changes are not done to address the climate catastrophe, the city will be “underwater.”

Continuing melting of the polar ice caps, according to Cllr Tom Crone, poses a serious threat to the city and the surrounding region.

After a stunning UN report declared a “code red for humanity,” he pushed the municipal council to do significantly more to address the problem.

Liverpool is on the verge of being submerged. if significant adjustments are not made

So, what is the risk to Merseyside, and where in our region could increasing sea levels pose the biggest threat?

Climate Central, a non-profit news organization, has highlighted the severity of rising sea levels caused by continuous melting of the polar ice caps.

According to the organization, climate change would have a severe effect on significant swathes of Merseyside, with coastal communities potentially being inundated under sea level by 2050.

Flooding could be three times more often than previously estimated, according to Climate Central.

In rising temperatures, the sea rises for three main causes.

Huge ice sheets at the poles melt faster than they form, causing more water to circulate around the globe; ice at high altitude melts at higher points; and heat causes the oceans to expand.

Human-caused global warming, according to experts, is caused by the combustion of fossil fuels such as coal, gas, and oil, as well as factory farming, increased livestock production, and deforestation.

Although these will be slow alterations that may take years to reach the levels illustrated on the map, it will be too late to stop them once they become evident.

Climate Central also predicts that annual coastal flooding would impact large portions of Merseyside in the next 30 years.

The bulk of the shoreline might be drowned, with substantial sections of Sefton, North and West Wirral, Widnes, and Warrington completely buried.

It’s vital to highlight that these dire predictions are based on the assumption that nothing changes – that no reductions in emissions are made.

Climate change might reshape Liverpool’s renowned docklands if vital improvements are not made, according to forecasts, with the northern docks being particularly heavily struck. From Vauxhall to Seaforth, passing through Bootle. “The summary has come to an end.”