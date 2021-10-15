Merseyside’s most haunted event is coming to a building ‘alive with spirits.’

This Halloween, paranormal enthusiasts will be able to participate in the Most Haunted event in Merseyside.

Only the bravest can join celebrities from Most Haunted for a spot of ghost hunting in Southport in the dead of night.

On Sunday, October 31, Most Haunted LIVE will take place in Southport.

After nearly a decade of closure, the Victorian era museum at Botanic Gardens in Southport reopened earlier this year.

The structure is “alive with ghosts,” according to the production group behind TV’s Most Haunted, and “ghost tours” have been offered since then.

Many people have claimed to have seen shadows and figures behind the empty building’s windows.

The sound of children laughing in the “Dolls Room” and loud footsteps traveling up the main stairs are supposed to originate from within, according to the Most Haunted team.

Jenny Bryant, the TV location manager, revealed today that anybody can join the team on Halloween.

She stated, ” “This year’s Most Haunted Live will be performed in front of an audience in Southport on Halloween.

“We’ve received a flood of letters and emails asking how people can purchase tickets to this unique evening.

“We’ll be issuing a limited number of tickets on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon on October 15th.

“These tickets are completely free.

“Please send an email with your name to be considered for attendance.

“Other email addresses, as well as messages sent by social media or text/phone calls, will not be accepted.

“We will not accept any emails received before noon tomorrow.”