Merseyside’s most frequent surnames and what they mean.

Surnames can reveal information about a family’s or a region’s history.

Many of the most popular names in the UK, such as Smith, Jones, and Davies, appear in Merseyside’s top 100 list, although there are a few outliers.

Due to the port of Liverpool’s historic ties to Ireland and an inflow of Irish immigrants escaping the Great Famine of the 1840s, Merseyside has a greater than usual number of Irish names in its top 100.

Murphy (10th in Merseyside vs. 74th in the UK), Doyle (39th vs. 246th), and Kelly are among them (12th vs 59th).

Surnames were not frequently used until after the Norman Conquest in 1066, according to Historic UK.

As the population of the kingdom grew, it became vital to distinguish between people, therefore names evolved to contain descriptors of the individual, such as Thomas son of John, Peter the Baker, Richard the Whitehead, and so on.

Surnames identified people based on their occupations, residences, and physical characteristics.

According to genealogy website Forebears, these are the top 10 most prevalent names in Merseyside, as well as the origins of the top 10.

